Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index fell by 0.12%, or 103.15 points on Thursday to start the day at 88,959.88 points.



At the midweek's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.25% at 89,063.03 points, with a daily trading volume of 13 billion Turkish liras ($2.02 billion).



The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.4610 as of 09.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, versus 6.4500 at the previous close.



The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 7.0420, compared to 6.9650, and one British pound traded for 7.6570 Turkish liras. It was 7.6000 at Wednesday's close.



One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $27 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Thursday.