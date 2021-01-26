Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Tuesday open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1.535,82 points on Tuesday, down 0.28% or 4.39 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index slipped 0.15% to close at 1,540.21 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 32.4 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.4100 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 7.3860 at yesterday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 9.0000 from 8.9730, and one British pound traded for 10.1200 Turkish liras, compared to 10.1250 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $55.38 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).