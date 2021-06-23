Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at Wednesday's close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed at 1,402.35 points on Wednesday, down by 0.53% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,415.44 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 7.50 points from the previous close of 1,409.85 points.

One ounce of gold traded for $1,783.95 by market close, up from $1,775.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $75.61 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT).