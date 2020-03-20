Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends week on high note

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 85,795.79 points, up 0.70% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 87,217.14 points. As of the daily close, it earned 600.40 points from Thursday's close of 85,195.39 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 85,005.23 and 88,093.46 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 590.7 billion Turkish liras ($90.7 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

In the last transaction day of the week, 79 stocks on the index rose, 14 were down and seven were flat compared to Thursday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and defense giant Aselsan.

Shares of wholesale trade company Bizim Magazalari (BIZIM) gained the most on Friday, rising 10% while stocks of refrigeration products provider Klimasan Klima (KLMSN) dropped the most, losing 5.89%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,508.50 by market close, up from $1,478.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $28 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.