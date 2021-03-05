Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at Friday close

By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 1,537.89 points, slightly down 0.01% day-on-day.
Starting Friday at 1,533.43 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index has lost 0.15 points over Thursday's close of 1,538.04 points.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1,712.30 by market close, up from $1,697.95 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $69 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Friday.
|Exchange Rates
|Thursday
|Friday
|USD/TRY
|7.4150
|7.4940
|EUR/TRY
|8.9230
|8.9550
|GBP/TRY
|10.3910
|10.4200