Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at Friday's open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index slightly rose by 0.02%, or 18 points, on Friday to start the last transaction day of the week at 93,657.50 points.

At Thursday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 7.26% at 93,639.50 points with a daily trading volume of 8.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.3140 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, versus 6.2770 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate climbed to 7.0770, versus 7.0200, and one British pound traded for 7.9520 Turkish liras. It was 7.9260 at Thursday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $34.06 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Friday.