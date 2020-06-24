Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started Wednesday at 115,369.50 points, up 0.03%, or 30.65 points.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.13% at 115,338.85 points with a daily trading volume of 21.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.16 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped slightly to 6.8510 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared to 6.8570 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.7560 from 7.7680 and one British pound traded for 8.5890 Turkish liras, down from 8.5980 at the Tuesday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $42.80 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Wednesday.