Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at Tuesday's close

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,447.59 points on Tuesday, up slightly by 0.04% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,447.49 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index earned 0.51 points from the previous close of 1,447.08 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,910.50 by market close, up from $1,884.60 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $71.60 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520GMT).