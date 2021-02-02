Turkey's Borsa Istanbul on high note at Tuesday open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,505.09 points on Tuesday, rising 0.85% or 12.64 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 1.29% to close at 1,492.45 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 25.9 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.62 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.1900 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 7.1800 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate remained stable at 8.6800, and one British pound traded for 9.8500 Turkish liras, compared to 9.8200 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $56.98 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).