Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts Tuesday up

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,081.66 points on Tuesday, up 0.28 % or 3.05 points from the previous close.

At Monday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.99% at 1,078.61 points, with a daily trading volume of 15 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 7.3450 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.3480 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 8.7990 from 8.7670, while one British pound traded for 9.8670 Turkish liras, up from 9.8470.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.75 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).