Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose by 1.34% or 1,327.37 points on Monday to start the week at 100,086.33 points.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.60% at 98,758.96 points, with a daily trading volume of 12.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.78 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 6.9620 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 6.9820 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 7.5560, compared to 7.5450, and one British pound traded for 8.6820 Turkish liras. It was 8.6340 at last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $23.37 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).