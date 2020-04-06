Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week on high note

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 1.60% or 1,436.46 points on Monday to start the week at 90,989.07 points.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.05% at 89,552.61 points, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.7260 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, versus 6.6980 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 7.2790, compared to 7.2330, and one British pound traded for 8.2870 Turkish liras. It was 7.2360 at last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $33.56 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Monday.