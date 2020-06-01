Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week on positive note

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose by 0.91% or 960.54 points on Monday to start the week at 106,481.02 points.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.15% at 105,520.47 points, with a daily trading volume of 14.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 6.8090 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 6.8380 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.5870, compared to 7.6130, and one British pound traded for 8.4630 Turkish liras. It was 8.4830 at last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $37.84 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).