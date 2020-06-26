Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 0.46% at close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose by 0.46% to 114,668.41 points at the closing session of Friday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 115,117.06 points. It has earned 529.46 points from Thursday's close of 114,138.95 points.

During the day, the index's lowest level was 114,928.15 points, while the highest was 115,327.22 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 823 billion Turkish liras ($120 billion) by market close, with a record daily trading volume of 15 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).