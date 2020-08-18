Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 0.58% at close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday rising 0.58% to close at 1,092.46 points.

After starting at 1,087.75 points on Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 6.26 points from 1,086.20 points at Monday's close.

One ounce of gold sold for $2,008.50 by market close, up from $1,959.30, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $45.11 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Tuesday, with a day range of $44.76 to $45.55.