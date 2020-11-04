Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up 1.47% at close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index increased by 1.47% to close Wednesday at 1,167.65 points.

After starting the day at 1,155.48 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 16.94 points over Tuesday's close of 1,150.71 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 1,154.00 and 1,167.37 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 863 billion Turkish liras ($102 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 24.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3 billion).

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,903.50 by market close, up from $1,899.55 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $40.48 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Wednesday.

Exchange Rates Tuesday Wednesday USD/TRY 8.5350 8.4540 EUR/TRY 9.9950 9.8980 GBP/TRY 11.1590 11.0150