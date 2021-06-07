Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Monday's close

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,447.08 points on Monday, up 0.99% from the previous close.

Starting the week at 1,433.96 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 14.15 points from last week's close of 1,432.93 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,884.60 by market close, up from $1,869.20 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $71.40 per barrel as of 6:10 p.m. local time (1510GMT).