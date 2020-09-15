Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,110.55 points on Tuesday, rising 0.29% or 3.26 points from the previous close.

At Monday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.42% at 1,107.29 points, with a daily trading volume of 12.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.4820 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.4920 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.8950, versus 8.9010, while one British pound traded for 9.6550 Turkish liras, down from 9.6880

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $39.49 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).