Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday close

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday at 1,538.04 points, up 0.46%.

Starting the day at 1,527.07 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 6.99 points over Wednesday's close of 1,531.05 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,712.30 by market close, down from $1,729.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65.20 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Thursday.