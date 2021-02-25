Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Thursday close

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday at 1,488.21 points, up 0.35%.

Starting the day at 1,510.32 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index has earned 5.19 points over Wednesday's close of 1,483.02 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,788.85 by market close, down from $1,814 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65.90 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Thursday.