Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday close

By Yunus Girgin

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 1,570.42 points, up 0.96%.

Starting the day at 1,561.78 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 14.95 points over Monday's close at 1,555.47 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1.733,90 by market close, up from $1,732.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $67.90 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Tuesday.