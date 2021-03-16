Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday close

By Yunus Girgin
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 1,570.42 points, up 0.96%.
Starting the day at 1,561.78 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 14.95 points over Monday's close at 1,555.47 points.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1.733,90 by market close, up from $1,732.30 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $67.90 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Tuesday.
|Exchange Rates
|Monday
|Tuesday
|USD/TRY
|7.5460
|7.4970
|EUR/TRY
|8.9920
|8.9320
|GBP/TRY
|10.4790
|10.4410