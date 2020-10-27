Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday close

By Yunus Girgin



ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index increased 0.71% to close Tuesday at 1,152.63 points.



After starting the day at 1,140.96 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 8.18 points over Monday's close of 1,144.45 points.



Borsa Istanbul will be open for half-day on Wednesday and closed on Thursday as Turkey will observe the Republic Day on Oct. 29

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,900.25 by market close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.



The price of Brent crude oil was around $41.35 per barrel as of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT) on Tuesday.

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 8.0810 8.1730 EUR/TRY 9.5490 9.6720 GBP/TRY 10.5350 10.6850