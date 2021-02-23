Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,558.03 points on Tuesday, up 0.48% or 7.42 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index fell 0.62% to close at 1,550.61 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 34.3 billion Turkish liras (nearly $4.9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.0300 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.0480 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 8.5500 versus 8.5580, and one British pound traded for 9.8800 Turkish liras, compared to 9.9100 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $65.22 as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).