Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 95,605.22 points, up 2.1% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 93,657.50 points. As of the daily close, it earned 1,965.72 points from Thursday's close of 93,639.50 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,580 by market close, down from $1,635.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $34.20 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.