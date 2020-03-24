Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up nearly 4% at open

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index spiked by 3.95%, or 3,325.23 points on Tuesday to start the day at 87,571.40 points.



At Monday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 1.81% at 84,246.17 points, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion).



The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 6.5130 as of 09.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, versus 6.5790 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also decreased to 7.0320, compared to 7.0980, and one British pound traded for 7.6040 Turkish liras. It was 7.6800 at the previous day's close.



One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $28.20 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Tuesday.