Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1.5% at close

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.51% to close the day on Tuesday at 1,150.71 points.

Starting the day at 1,138.60 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 17.12 points over Monday's close of 1,133.59 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,899.55 by market close, up from $1,890.25 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $40.10 per barrel as of 6:15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Tuesday.

Exchange Rates Monday Tuesday USD/TRY 8.4410 8.5350 EUR/TRY 9.8180 9.9950 GBP/TRY 10.9430 11.1590