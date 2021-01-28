Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up over 2% at close

By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Thursday at 1,498.32 points, up 2.13%.
Starting the day at 1,450.54 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 31.32 points over the midweek's close of 1,467.00 points.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1,840.95 by market close, down from $1,847.51 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $55.60 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Thursday.
|Exchange Rates
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|USD/TRY
|7.4110
|7.3610
|EUR/TRY
|8.9610
|8.9440
|GBP/TRY
|10.1350
|10.0800
Advertisements