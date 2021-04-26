Turkey's Burak Yilmaz on fire as Lille take back throne

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz put in a heroic performance for his team as Lille came back against Olympique Lyon 3-2 late Sunday to top the French football league.

Lyon were leading the week 34 match 2-0 as the home team's Algerian striker Islam Slimani netted the opening goal in the 20th minute and Lille's Portuguese defender Jose Fonte scored an own goal in the 35th minute.

Former Galatasaray and Trabzonspor forward Yilmaz, 35, scored two goals for Lille at Lyon's Groupama Stadium, including on a free kick in the first half.

Yilmaz also produced an assist in the second half as another Lille forward, Jonathan David, leveled the match in the 60th minute.

Near the end of the match, Yilmaz scored the winning goal in a one-on-one against Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Lille secured the 3-2 victory.

The 2020-21 season in the French top-tier division has witnessed a relentless title race.

Lille are currently on top of the French Ligue 1 Uber Eats with 73 points.

Second-place Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have racked up 72 points in 34 matches.

Monaco are in third spot in the standings with 71 points.

Lyon are fourth with 67 points in the league table.

The season in France will end in late May as four fixtures are left.