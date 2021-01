By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish tennis player Cagla Buyukakcay was eliminated from the 2021 Australian Open in the second qualifying round.

The 31-year-old player was defeated by Ana Konjuh, 23, from Croatia with the sets of 6-4 and 6-2 in women's singles on Tuesday.

The women's qualifying round is being held in Dubai over the coronavirus concerns as the 2021 Australian Open will take place in Melbourne from Feb. 8 to 21.