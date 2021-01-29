Turkey's Cukurova Delta attracts various bird species

By Eren Bozkurt

ADANA, Turkey (AA) – The Cukurova Delta in Turkey's southern Adana province continues to host various bird species in the winter.

The Delta is a region where bird migration routes intersect and an important stopover for many bird species to rest and refuel before continuing their journey.

The Akyatan, Agyatan, Tuzla and Yumurtalik lagoons in the delta are among the important habitats of water birds.

The delta hosts many bird species including flamingos, gray herons, curlews, red-breasted mergansers, spoonbills, common terns and pied kingfishers, two thirds of which migrate from Northern Europe.

Migrant birds come in November-December to stay in Cukurova due to its warm temperatures in the winter and leave at the end of February. They are counted by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and the Nature Research Association.

Some 175,802 water birds from 44 species have been identified in the region in the mid-winter census conducted by the Nature Research Association simultaneously with all European countries on behalf of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

– Important population growth

Turgut Cangir, the seventh regional director of Nature Conservation and National Parks, told Anadolu Agency that important population growth has been seen in recent years in the region.

"One of the biggest reasons for this is that we have taken very serious measures regarding poaching. We take separate measures for birds and mammals," Cangir said.

"This naturally causes an increase in the population of our animals that live comfortably in their habitat," he noted.

Biologist Guler Bozok said the region is very suitable for birds in terms of food.

Saying they conduct the midwinter waterfowl count in the region with seven volunteers, Bozok said the purpose of the census is to identify world populations.

