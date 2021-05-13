Turkey's daily coronavirus case counts over 11,500

By Dilara Hamit and Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey reported more than 11,500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as daily infections in the country continue to drop amid a nationwide lockdown.

A total of 11,534 cases, including 1,217 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.08 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 44,059, with 238 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 55,472 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 4.85 million.

More than 50.25 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with over 201,000 more conducted since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,765.

Turkey has administered over 25.49 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.77 million people have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 10.72 million people.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17 and cover this week's Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The restrictions led to a drop in 80 of Turkey's provinces between May 1-7, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.3 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 160 million cases have been reported worldwide.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.