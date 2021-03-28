Turkey's daily COVID-19 tally tops 29,000

By Jeyhun Aliyev and Seda Sevencan

ANKARA / ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Sunday reported over 29,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally above 3.2 million.

As many as 29,058 infections, including 1,305 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

With 153 more fatalities, the nationwide COVID-19 death toll has reached 31,076.

At least 17,164 more patients won the battle against the disease, taking the number of recoveries past 2.95 million.

More than 37.87 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 220,109 more done over the past day.

The latest figures show that the number of infected patients in critical condition stands at 1,968.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in early January and has administered over 14.71 million jabs to date, according to official figures.

Over 8.23 million people have received their first doses, while over 6.48 million have completed a two-dose course.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.78 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 126.91 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 71.93 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.