Turkey's DC mission exhibits Anadolu's photos on Idlib

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Turkey's Embassy in Washington, D.C. held a photo exhibition Thursday depicting the plight of Syrians impacted by the Syrian regime’s offensive in northwestern Idlib province.

The event was attended by Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Omer Fatih Sayan and Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic as well as several officials.

A total of 40 photos by Anadolu Agency reporters are on display during the event, which will run through March 20.

Sayan said the exhibition revealed how strongly Turkey stands by the Syrian people, adding Ankara "will always continue to stand with oppressed people."

Kilic thanked Anadolu Agency reporters, saying: "If they had not been working in the region to take these pictures while risking their lives, we would not have been able to hold this exhibition.”

He said the exhibition will help Americans understand what is happening in Idlib.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week agreed on a new ceasefire for Idlib starting on March 5.