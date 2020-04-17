Turkey's death toll from virus hits 1,769, with 126 new fatalities

Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday confirmed 126 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,769.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 78,546 as 4,353 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said following Coronavirus Science Board meeting in the capital Ankara.

So far, a total of 8,631 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca added.

He also said 40,270 tests were conducted over the past day, with the total number of tests reaching 558,413.

Turkey is currently treating 1,845 patients in intensive care units, noted the minister.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 147,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.18 million, while more than 555,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.