Turkey’s envoy to UN in Geneva condemns Myanmar coup

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – The Turkish ambassador to the UN in Geneva condemned the recent military coup in Myanmar, saying his country is against any such type of takeover and military intervention.

Turkish envoy Sadik Arslan was speaking at a "special session" of the UN Human Rights Council on "implications of the crisis in Myanmar" on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned about and strongly condemn the military takeover that took place in Myanmar on 1 February 2021. Turkey is against any kind of coup d'etats and military interventions as a matter of principle," he said.

Arslan said Turkey expects the immediate release of all detained elected officials, political personalities, and civilians.

Turkey is particularly concerned about the fate and political future of the state counselor and de facto leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We hope that this grave development will not worsen the plight of Rohingya Muslims living in Myanmar," said Arslan.

The envoy said Turkey is ready to support the international community to take a firm stance against the military coup.

"We are deeply concerned about the prospects of escalation of the crisis by the violent suppression of protests following the declaration of martial law," said Arslan.

Turkey would continue to closely monitor developments in Myanmar and encourage the country to return to the democratic path as soon as possible.

Around 50 countries supported the 29th special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Myanmar requested by the EU and the UK.