Turkey's flag carrier awarded Diamond Standard status

By Abidin Mutlu Bozdag

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's flag carrier earned 'Diamond Standard’ status in the health and safety category, the company announced Tuesday.

"Reviewed alongside other airlines, Turkish Airlines achieved the Diamond status which symbolizes the highest health and safety level, thus maintaining its unparalleled service approach and quality in these extraordinary times," it said in a statement.

Organized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, the online audit was conducted with 10 categories and 75 touchpoints in mind as answers about health and hygiene precautions were entered with concrete indicators by the participants.

Ilker Ayci, the chairman of Turkish Airlines, underlined in the statement that the firm's guidelines for safe travel have achieved the highest 'Diamond Standard' status.

"We will continue to work selflessly to provide the best possible travel experience for our passengers,” he said.

From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Airlines has demonstrated a step-by-step customer health safety plan as expansive as its 127 country route map, APEX CEO Joe Leader noted.

Turkish Airlines, established in 1933, has a fleet of 363 passenger and cargo aircraft flying to 319 worldwide destinations in 127 countries.

*Writing by Yunus Girgin from Ankara