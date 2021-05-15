Turkey's foreign minister discusses Palestine with EU, Sudan officials

By Mehmet Sah Yilmaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s foreign minister on Saturday spoke to his Sudanese counterpart and the EU foreign policy chief about the situation in Palestine.

In separate phone calls with Mariam al-Mahdi and Josep Borell, Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in Palestine and steps to be taken in the international arena, according to diplomatic sources.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in air strikes since May 10, killing at least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, and injuring 950 more people.

At least four multistory buildings have also been destroyed in the air raids on the besieged Palestinian territory, among them one housing offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the US’ Associated Press.

The airstrikes on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar