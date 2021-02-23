Turkey's foreign minister to visit Hungary on Thursday

By Gozde Bayar and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's foreign minister will pay an official visit to Hungary on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit comes upon the invitation of his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, said the ministry statement.

The two officials "will discuss all aspects of Turkish-Hungarian relations and exchange views on current global and regional issues at their meeting."

Szijjarto will also hand over "cultural artifacts of Turkish origin confiscated in 2015 in Hungary" to Cavusoglu, added the statement.

During the visit, the Cavusoglu will be received by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the ministry, the visit will also be a part of preparations for the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Hungary High Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held this year in Ankara. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary's Prime Minister Orban are to preside over the meeting, it added.