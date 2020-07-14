Turkey's health minister talks with Turkic counterparts

By Duygu Yener

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s health minister spoke separately on the phone with his Turkic counterparts in Kazakstan, Uzbekistan, and Azeribaijan to discuss cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and recent developments, said government sources on Tuesday.

In his talk with Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoy, Fahrettin Koca said Turkey always stands with its extended family and is ready to lend support and coordination in every area, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Tsoy expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people for a recent aid shipment to help fight the pandemic.

Uzbek Health Minister Alishar Shadmanov also thanked Turkey for sending aid.

Shadmanov and Koca also agreed to meet in Uzbekistan to share information and experience about the pandemic.

Directed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s Health Ministry has provided medical assistance to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Last week, the first aid packages were sent to Azerbaijan, including Turkish-made ventilators, medicines, hygiene materials, masks, overalls, and personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, a package was sent from the Turkish capital Ankara to Kazakhstan’s capital Nur Sultan. Aid packages prepared for Kyrgyzstan are set to reach Bishkek on Wednesday.

A further aid package for Uzbekistan is also due to be sent in a few days.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur