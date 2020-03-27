Turkey’s health workers not allowed to leave jobs

By Duygu Yener

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's health ministry said Friday that health workers will not be allowed to leave their jobs because of efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The restriction on personnel working in public and private health institutions will last three months, according to officials.

Turkey recorded 92 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the number of infected reached 5,698, according to official figures late Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than 586,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nears 27,000 and an just shy of 131,000 recoveries.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain have recorded the most deaths.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected with the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara