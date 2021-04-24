Turkey's Kayaalp clinches 10th European wrestling title

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp won his 10th European Wrestling Championships title on Saturday.

Kayaalp, 31, beat Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia 3-1 in the Greco Roman 130 kg final in Warsaw, Poland to bag the gold medal.

The Turkish athlete previously won European titles in 2010 as well as every year from 2012 to 2019.

He also competed in two Olympics, winning a bronze medal at the London games in 2012 and a silver at Rio 2016.

Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey’s youth and sports minister, posted a message on Twitter congratulating the four-time world champion on winning his 10th European title.

The 2021 European Wrestling Championships will end on Sunday.