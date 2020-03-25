Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use down 0.7% in March

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3% of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The sector's capacity utilization rate (CUR) fell 0.7% points from last month, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Nearly 1,800 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.5% for investment goods, while food and beverage goods posted the lowest rate, with 70.9%.