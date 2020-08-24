Turkey's oil imports down 11.6% in June 2020

By Nuran Erkul Kaya

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's total oil imports dropped by 11.6% to 2.78 million tonnes in June this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Monday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, decreased by 22% during that period down to 1.65 million tonnes, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly oil market report.

In June 2020, Turkey imported the highest amount of crude from Iraq at 823,866 tonnes. Russia and Saudi Arabia followed with 735,783 tonnes and 420,084 tonnes, respectively.

Oil refinery product output decreased by 11.4% to 2.26 million tonnes this June. While diesel production was up 15.4% to 1.21 million tonnes, gasoline production decreased by nearly 53.6% to 208,036 tonnes.

Total domestic oil product sales in June dropped by 5.5% to 2.48 million tonnes compared to the same month of 2019.