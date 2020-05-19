Turkey's president marks Laylat al-Qadr

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's president on Tuesday honored Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), which marks the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

“I congratulate our Laylat al-Qadr, which is heralded as more beneficial than a thousand months, when our book, the Holy Quran, was revealed, and I ask God that this blessed night brings good for our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Laylat al-Qadr is the 27th night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is being observed Tuesday evening in Turkey.