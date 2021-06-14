Turkey's president meets French counterpart at NATO summit

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – A closed-door meeting between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron began on Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

Erdogan told reporters on Friday that the two countries "will have the opportunity to discuss the positive and negative aspects of Turkish-French relations."

Besides Macron, the Turkish leader is due to meet numerous other world leaders during the summit, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.