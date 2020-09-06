Turkey's priority is to ensure stability in Libya: Erdogan

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s priority is to ensure stability in Libya by protecting its political unity and territorial integrity, the country’s leader reiterated on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the visiting Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj met in Istanbul, discussing developments in Libya, bilateral relations and regional issues, according to a statement issued by Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

During the meeting, Erdogan underscored that Turkey and Libya will continue to be in solidarity, the statement noted.

It also said that Turkish president stressed the peace and tranquility to be achieved in Libya will benefit the whole region, especially neighboring countries and Europe.

Erdogan also said the international community should also assume a "principled stance" in this regard.

The meeting, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, addressed the steps to protect the rights of Turkey and Libya in the Eastern Mediterranean and terms to strengthen the cooperation under the deal signed between the two countries as well.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two memorandums of understanding; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Under the deal, Turkey has sent advisers to help the Libyan army defeat militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Libya’s Government of National Accord, founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement in the wake of the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has faced a number of challenges, including attacks by Haftar.

In recent months, however, it has turned the tide against Haftar's forces.

Turkey supports the government based in the capital Tripoli and a non-military resolution of the crisis.