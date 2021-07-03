Turkey's top religious body to hold ‘International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium’ in October

By Esin Isık

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate will hold the “International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium” under the theme, “Our Prophet and Society of Faithfulness,” from Oct. 29 – 31.

Participants will discuss "loyalty" — one of the highest virtues for mankind.

The basic dynamics of the society of faithfulness will be highlighted with examples from the life of Prophet Muhammad, especially from the perspectives of the Qur'an and the sunnah – the practices and traditions of the prophet.

The symposium will be held in Turkish, English and Arabic. The due date for abstract submission is Aug. 20.

Accepted abstracts will be announced Sept. 10 and the symposium program will be announced Oct. 27.

The directorate will decide in coming days whether the symposium will be held face-to-face or online depending on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz.