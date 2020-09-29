Turkey's vehicle registrations jump 165.6% in August

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The number of new vehicles registered in Turkey surged 165.6% in August compared to the same month last year, the country's statistics authority said on Tuesday.

A total of 103,872 new and old vehicles were registered last month, according to TurkStat.

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling Turkish roads neared 23.8 million at the end of August.

TurkStat data also showed that road motor vehicle registrations dropped 25.2% compared to the previous month.

Automobiles accounted for 54.5% of all registrations, followed by motorcycles with 24.5%, and small trucks 13.1%.

In terms of distribution of model brands for new registered cars, 13.8% were Fiat, 12.2% Renault, and 8.7% Volkswagen.

In the first eight months of this year, the number of registered vehicles rose 50.2% year-on-year to 630,811.