Turkey's vice president slams YPG/PKK attack in Afrin

By Ahmet Sertan Usul

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack by the YPG/PKK in Afrin, northwestern Syria that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

"I condemn the heinous terrorist attack on this holy day of Ramadan. I wish Allah's mercy upon the martyrs and a quick recovery for those wounded. Innocent civilians' and children's blood is on the hands of those who support, remain silent in the face of actions of this terrorist organization," he said on Twitter.

Earlier Tuesday, at least 40 civilians, including 11 children, were killed in the attack in the region of Syria near Turkey’s border, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.

At least 47 others were wounded in Afrin's city center in the attack, which was carried out using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut