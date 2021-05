By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish player Neslihan Yigit claimed a bronze medal after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin at the European Badminton Championships women's singles on Saturday.

"Yiğit loses to World and Olympic Champion Carolina Marin (ESP) in the semifinals at the European Badminton Championships to earn a bronze medal," the Turkish Olympic Committee said on Twitter.

The 27-year-old Yigit lost to Marin with the sets 21-18/21-9 in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.